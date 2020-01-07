      Weather Alert

High School Basketball Broadcast 2020

Sarah
Jan 7, 2020 @ 12:21pm

The One.  The Only.  WHBC.  Showcasing Stark County Area High School Football and Basketball.  Tradition matters. Thank you Stark County!

Join WHBC’s Dan Belford, Denny Kinkead, Jon Bozeka and Bob Jeffreys for another great season.  You have your choice of games via 1480 WHBC Radio/Stream #1 and Live Stream #2.  Schedule subject to change.

 1480 WHBC RADIO AND STREAM BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Friday December 13th – Green @ Perry

Friday December 20th – Lake @ GlenOak

Saturday December 28th – Louisville @ Hoover

Friday January 3rd – McKinley @ Jackson

Tuesday January 7th – Hoover @ McKinley

Friday January 10th – Marlington @ Alliance

Friday January 17th – Perry @ McKinley

 

Saturday January 18th & Sunday January 19th (The Spectrum Classic)

Saturday, January 18th

4:30pm – Fairless vs Canton South

Sunday, January 19th

3:30pm – Green vs Boardman

5:00pm – GlenOak vs Medina

6:30pm – Massillon vs Stow

 

Friday January 24th (TBA)

Friday January 31st – Jackson @ Perry or GlenOak @ Lake

Tuesday February 4th – Jackson @ McKinley

Friday February 7th – McKinley @ Hoover

Friday February 14th – Perry @ GlenOak

 

2019 Stream Basketball Schedule (7pm unless noted)

Wednesday December 11th – GlenOak @ Jackson (Girls)

Friday December 20th – Carrollton @ Minerva (Boys)

Sat December 21st – GlenOak vs Eastlake North (Girls) @ Walsh 3pm

Saturday December 28th – Wishes Can Happen GlenOak Holiday Classic

Saturday – 7:30 (GlenOak vs Toledo NDA)

Sunday – 1:30 (Jackson vs Tri-Valley) & 7:30 (GlenOak vs Laurel)

Saturday January 4th – Hoover @ McKinley (Girls) 2:30

Friday January 10th – GlenOak @ Perry (Boys)

Saturday January 11th – McKinley @ GlenOak (Girls) 2:30

Wednesday January 15th – GlenOak @ Hoover (Girls)

Friday January 24th – South @ Minerva (Boys)

Wednesday January 29th – McKinley @ Jackson (Girls)

Saturday February 8th – Lake @ South (Girls) 2:30

Wednesday February 12th – East Canton @ Minerva (Girls)

