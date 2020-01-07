High School Basketball Broadcast 2020
Sarah
Jan 7, 2020 @ 12:21pm
The One. The Only. WHBC. Showcasing Stark County Area High School Football and Basketball. Tradition matters. Thank you Stark County!
Join WHBC’s Dan Belford, Denny Kinkead, Jon Bozeka and Bob Jeffreys for another great season. You have your choice of games via 1480 WHBC Radio/Stream #1 and Live Stream #2. Schedule subject to change.
1480 WHBC RADIO AND STREAM BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Friday December 13th – Green @ Perry
Friday December 20th – Lake @ GlenOak
Saturday December 28th – Louisville @ Hoover
Friday January 3rd – McKinley @ Jackson
Tuesday January 7th – Hoover @ McKinley
Friday January 10th – Marlington @ Alliance
Friday January 17th – Perry @ McKinley
Saturday January 18th & Sunday January 19th (The Spectrum Classic)
Saturday, January 18th
4:30pm – Fairless vs Canton South
Sunday, January 19th
3:30pm – Green vs Boardman
5:00pm – GlenOak vs Medina
6:30pm – Massillon vs Stow
Friday January 24th (TBA)
Friday January 31st – Jackson @ Perry or GlenOak @ Lake
Tuesday February 4th – Jackson @ McKinley
Friday February 7th – McKinley @ Hoover
Friday February 14th – Perry @ GlenOak
2019 Stream Basketball Schedule (7pm unless noted)
Wednesday December 11th – GlenOak @ Jackson (Girls)
Friday December 20th – Carrollton @ Minerva (Boys)
Sat December 21st – GlenOak vs Eastlake North (Girls) @ Walsh 3pm
Saturday December 28th – Wishes Can Happen GlenOak Holiday Classic
Saturday – 7:30 (GlenOak vs Toledo NDA)
Sunday – 1:30 (Jackson vs Tri-Valley) & 7:30 (GlenOak vs Laurel)
Saturday January 4th – Hoover @ McKinley (Girls) 2:30
Friday January 10th – GlenOak @ Perry (Boys)
Saturday January 11th – McKinley @ GlenOak (Girls) 2:30
Wednesday January 15th – GlenOak @ Hoover (Girls)
Friday January 24th – South @ Minerva (Boys)
Wednesday January 29th – McKinley @ Jackson (Girls)
Saturday February 8th – Lake @ South (Girls) 2:30
Wednesday February 12th – East Canton @ Minerva (Girls)