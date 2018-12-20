Is High School Basketball season really already here? How can it be? As the season has begun it’s time to start looking at the numbers.

Kudos to the Jackson Polar Bears who are 5-0 and playing good basketball.

More numbers to come as we move into the meat of the season. We will look at our scoring leaders, assist leaders, and who are tearing up the boards. Who are the potent offenses and who is the stingy defense.

Finally, if you are a fan of high school basketball, this may be the year to take in as many different games as possible. There are teams that have youth (very good youth) and teams with veteran leadership. This is the makings of a very good basketball season.

Remember numbers tell a story and there will be lot of stories to watch this basketball season