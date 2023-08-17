High School Football Back for 2023 Starting Thursday Night

The 2023 high school football season means changes for a lot of schools, like a new Hoover Memorial Stadium in North Canton.

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Once again this year, we’re turning on those Friday Night Lights a day early.

The high school football season begins with games Thursday night, with most games Friday night.

And the newest play-by-play guy to the WHBC Sports games is no stranger to high school football, with Bill Morgan having called games in Tuscarawas County for 20 years.

Thursday night, Bill and our Billy Beebe have the Battle of 13th Street, Perry at Central Catholic, live streamed on whbcsports.com.

While on the radio (1480 WHBC AM) and at whbc.com, it’s Sandy Valley at Fairless.

Dan Belford has that call.