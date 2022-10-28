News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

High School Football Playoffs are Underway on 1480 WHBC

By Pam Cook
October 28, 2022 8:28AM EDT
Week #1 High School Football Playoffs – Our Coverage:

ORVILLE @ FAIRLESS – The Pro Football Hall of Fame Radio Game of the Week on 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1
GLENOAK @ MCKINLEY – The Aultcare TV Game of the Week
DUBLIN SCIOTO @ LAKE – The WHBCSports.com Game of the Week

 

Games involving our area teams

Perry @ Massillon
Glenoak @ McKinley
Salem @ Canton South
Alliance @ Chaney
Field @ West Branch
Orville @ Fairless
Mineral Ridge @ Canton Central Catholic
Dublin Scioto @ Lake
Licking Heights @ Hoover
Berea Midpark @ Jackson
Green @ Big Walnut
Streetsboro @ Northwest

