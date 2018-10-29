High School Football Playoffs 2018

It’s playoff time!

The Shearer’s Snacks Radio Game continues with Dan Belford, Joe Palmisano, Kenny Roda and Denny Kinkead and Producer Brian Novak. And stay with us for the post game Hammersmith Insurance Scoreboard Show with Chris Golian, Brian Novak and various guests. 1480 WHBC Stream #2 Game features with Jon Bozeka and Derek Faiello.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Friday, November 2nd

Radio and Stream #1: McKinley @ Solon

Radio and Stream #1: St. John’s @ East Canton

Note: WHBC radio broadcast games can be found on News-Talk 1480 WHBC AM. Stream #1 game can be found at www.whbc.com or www.whbcsports.com. Stream #2 game can be found only on www.whbcsports.com.