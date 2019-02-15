High School Football State Championships belong Here

I was so happy to hear the news that the OHSAA had decided to keep the Ohio High School Football State championships in Canton, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Sure, maybe some of it is for selfish reasons. I love seeing the games in person and I love it that WHBC can bring them to you every year with the best broadcast team around! The football guys as I like to call them relish in that weekend. Dan Belford, Joe Palmisano, Kenny Roda, Denny Kinkead, Jon Bozeka, Frank Cilona and Derek Faiello all get to call games and see the best of the best. They love it. And our listeners are treated to a lot of great action and fun.

But it’s also a great time for Northeast Ohio. The economic impact, the number of visitors who see what we have to offer and may decide to come back, and the cheers for young athletes that they will never forget. Last year during the championship games I had the pleasure of speaking with new OHSAA Commissioner Jerry Snodgrass for a time. I could tell he was going to be fair about the decision and how impressed he was with how Stark County welcomed the games. You can hear Snodgrass on with Kenny and JT yesterday afternoon by going to their show page here at www.whbc.com

Here’s hoping another stepped up effort in 2019 can keep the games here indefinately.