      Weather Alert

High Wind Alerts for Sunday: Be Careful

Pam Cook
Nov 15, 2020 @ 12:36pm
WHBC News

We are going to see a very blustery Sunday along with some rain as well.  The rain will come to an end later in the day as temperatures begin to fall.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for our area.  High Wind Warnings have been issued along the lakeshore:

WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

WHERE…Portions of northwest Pennsylvania and north central and northeast Ohio.

WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

RECOMMENDED ACTIONS

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

 

TAGS
alert blustery gusts high winds power outages trees warning windy
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Former Canton Nursing Home Employee Enters Plea in Death of Patient
Ohio Doctors: Hospital Caregivers Getting COVID Out in Community
Many Questions After 21-Year-Old Canton Man Shot
Canton Police Looking for Info on Missing/Runaway Teen