High Wind Watch Issued

(WHBC) – It looks like your weekend will start of wet and end very, very windy.

In fact, a High Wind Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service.

It will be in effect from Sunday morning through Monday morning.

Forecasters say there will be strong westerly winds of 45 mph with gusts more than 60 mph possible.

Winds that powerful will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The forecast for Saturday is showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening, and a high in the upper 40s.

On Sunday there’s a chance of rain with a high around 50, with very strong winds possible.

Then there’s a chance of a little snow Sunday night as temperatures drop.