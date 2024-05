Gas prices are displayed at a Shell gas station in Chicago, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The price of gasoline remains higher than it was a year ago.

The AAA average for Canton-Massillon Wednesday morning was $3.60, down a penny from Tuesday.

But that’s seven-cents higher than a year ago.

President Biden has ordered a million barrels of oil released from the Northeast reserve.

GasBuddy says that may help lower prices a bit by July 4, but mainly in the Northeast.