Higher Levels of Ground-Level Ozone in Cleveland Area
August 25, 2024 5:15AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for the greater Cleveland area including Summit and Portage Counties for Sunday.
NOACA (Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency) says levels of ground-level ozone will be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
That’s an Air Quality Index over 100.
Air quality in Stark County was expected to be below 100 and in the moderate range according to the AirNow website.