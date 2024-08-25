Higher Levels of Ground-Level Ozone in Cleveland Area

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2013, file photo, shows a poor air quality sign is posted over a highway, in Salt Lake City. A powerful state board is moving to require emissions controls on smoky char broilers at hamburger joints. Other measures set to take effect in northern Utah this year will force changes in everyday products, from oven cleaners to aerosol deodorants and hair spray. It’s all part of a comprehensive plan to curb smog that hangs over the greater Salt Lake region. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for the greater Cleveland area including Summit and Portage Counties for Sunday.

NOACA (Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency) says levels of ground-level ozone will be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

That’s an Air Quality Index over 100.

Air quality in Stark County was expected to be below 100 and in the moderate range according to the AirNow website.