Highly Successful Day One for Deer Gun Week
(Jesse Naul)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Day one of Deer Gun Season in Ohio on Monday was huge, with over 21,700 deer checked in.
That’s well above the three-year average for opening days, and more than double the harvest from last year.
Carroll (607), Tuscarawas (729) and Holmes Counties (650) were in the top ten for number of deer harvested.
The weather may have been a factor, with snow on the ground in some areas and sunshine in others.
The season ends late Sunday afternoon, with a bonus weekend December 18th and 19th.