      Weather Alert

Highly Successful Day One for Deer Gun Week

Jim Michaels
Dec 2, 2021 @ 4:52am
(Jesse Naul)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Day one of Deer Gun Season in Ohio on Monday was huge, with over 21,700 deer checked in.

That’s well above the three-year average for opening days, and more than double the harvest from last year.

Carroll (607), Tuscarawas (729) and Holmes Counties (650) were in the top ten for number of deer harvested.

The weather may have been a factor, with snow on the ground in some areas and sunshine in others.

The season ends late Sunday afternoon, with a bonus weekend December 18th and 19th.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Man Dead from Akron House Fire
AccuWeather: Some Snow for Drive-Home Day
Gasoline Prices Sliding Back from Earlier Highs
Green Bulldogs Getting Community Sendoff Ahead of Semi-Final Game
Connect With Us Listen To Us On