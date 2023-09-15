Highs and Lows of 2022-2023 Ohio School District Report Cards

Two Amish boys discuss a report card during the final day of the school year in Bergholz, Ohio on April 9, 2013. (AP Photo/Scott R. Galvin)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Education released report cards for school districts on Thursday, using a star system instead of a letter grade.

Stark County districts getting all five stars were Lake Local, Northwest Local and Tuslaw Local.

Among the city school districts, Massillon got 2.5 stars, while Canton got two.

The five components measured included achievement, progress and graduation; ratings were based on last school year.

Statewide, educators say there’s more to be done to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Here are the Stark County and Carroll County “grades”:

5 stars: Lake Local, Northwest Local, Tuslaw Local.

4.5 stars: North Canton, Jackson Local, Louisville City.

4 stars: Marlington Local, Minerva Local.

3.5 stars: Canton Local, Fairless Local, Osnaburg Local, Perry Local, Plain Local, Sandy Valley Local, Carrollton Exempted Village.

3 stars: Alliance City, Brown Local.

2.5 stars: Massillon City.

2 stars: Canton City.