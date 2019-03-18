Highway Patrol Makes History

(ONN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol made history, twice, on Monday.
A ceremony on Monday morning put two people in big leadership roles.
Richard S. Fambro was promoted to Colonel, and will serve as the first African-American Superintendent.
“As a kid from the inner-city, I never dreamed of being a state trooper, let alone standing here today,” Colonel Fambro said.
In another major milestone for the agency Marla Gaskill will be working alongside Fambro as the first female Assistant Superintendent.