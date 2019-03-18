Highway Patrol Makes History
By Matt Demczyk
Mar 18, 2019 @ 2:19 PM
(ONN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol made history, twice, on Monday.

A ceremony on Monday morning put two people in big leadership roles.

Richard S. Fambro was promoted to Colonel, and will serve as the first African-American Superintendent.

“As a kid from the inner-city, I never dreamed of being a state trooper, let alone standing here today,” Colonel Fambro said.

In another major milestone for the agency Marla Gaskill will be working alongside Fambro as the first female Assistant Superintendent.

