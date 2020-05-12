Highway Patrol to Conduct Food Drive on Saturday
WHBC News
NORTH CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be conducting a food drive this weekend to assist an organization that is built to help the community.
The food drive will take place on Saturday, May 16 from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Acme Fresh Market in North Canton, located at 1474 N. Main St. Non-perishable goods will be collected and then used to fill the shelves of the Stark County Hunger Task Force.
Non-perishable foods needed include boxed cereal, peanut butter, canned goods and boxed goods such macaroni and cheese and pastas.