      Weather Alert

Highway Patrol to Conduct Food Drive on Saturday

Noah Hiles
May 12, 2020 @ 12:57pm
WHBC News

NORTH CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be conducting a food drive this weekend to assist an organization that is built to help the community.

The food drive will take place on Saturday, May 16 from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Acme Fresh Market in North Canton, located at 1474 N. Main St. Non-perishable goods will be collected and then used to fill the shelves of the Stark County Hunger Task Force.

Non-perishable foods needed include boxed cereal, peanut butter, canned goods and boxed goods such macaroni and cheese and pastas.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon