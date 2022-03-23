      Weather Alert

Hillary Clinton Tests Positive For COVID

News Desk
Mar 23, 2022 @ 7:19am

NEW YORK (AP) – Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild” symptoms.

The former Democratic presidential candidate said Tuesday on social media she was “feeling fine” and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and is quarantining until their household was fully cleared.

A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he will continue to get tested in the days to come.

Hillary Clinton says she is “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness” and urged people to get vaccine and booster shots.

