Hills and Dales Residents Deal With Power Outage
HILLS AND DALES, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Much of the village of Hills and Dales went without power for over six hours Wednesday morning.
AEP Ohio crews were seeking an unspecified piece of equipment needed to get the “juice” back on.
245 customers were affected.
They installed the part, and power was back on at 9:15 a.m.