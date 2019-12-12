Historic Stark County Church Lost in Fire
OSNABURG TOWNSHIP – A historic church in Stark County was destroyed in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Wildwood Chapel was built nearly 150 years ago in 1870.
The church in Osnaburg Township was known to have a small tight knit congregation of which many spent a large part of their lives worshiping in the every Sunday morning.
The Wildwood Chapel’s oldest member is 100 years old and has been coming there since she was eight. That now will unfortunately have to change.
The Onsnaburg Fire Department responded to a call that the church was on fire around 3 PM Wednesday. By the time they had arrived flames were already through the roof.
All that is left from the religious landmark now is memories. Members of the congregation stopped by the site of what remains to reflect on the good times had at the chapel. Reverend, Timothy Price was unavailable for comment when contacted this afternoon.
We will have more updates throughout the week as the church moves forward.