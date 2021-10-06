HISTORY TO REPEAT ITSELF?
Here comes Week 8…Game #9…our 77th Year of High School Football Broadcasts and this Friday Night is the script you would want to write for the SARCHIONE FORD GAME OF THE WEEK!! Da BEARS vs the BULLDOGS!!
History…for what it’s worth has tilted heavily in favor of McKinley…13 Consecutive wins vs Jackson. The last win for Jackson….2007, and here’s some History to chat about over a cold one…former McKinley Head Coach, Thom McDaniels was the Jackson Head Coach in 2007. Nuff said. There will be a quiz later.
The Bears come in State Ranked, undefeated, and in the Top Spot in Federal League standings. This team can be dynamic. Dual threat QB, Hunter Geissinger, and RB Brendan Craig who literally can change the complexion of a game anytime he touches the ball. Jackson…About 250 yards per game on offense. And this is a team that has adapted and learned how to win the close games. 3 of their 7 wins have been by a total of 9 points. As good as they are on offense their defense deserves recognition. A crew of Linebackers….Holzopfel, McKinney, Bellew that get after it. Solid coverage in the back. A well rounded team with possibly their biggest test of the year.
Enter McKinley. The 0 – 2 start….then 3 wins in a row…then the beat down at Hoover…only to rebound emphatically vs Lake. When they are churning on all cylinders they can be as formidable as any team in the county. Kris Williams is finding his stride as the feature back. The rotation at QB has proven critics wrong…11 tds…only 4 picks. However, you look no further that Harold Fanin Jr. and Cynceir McNel as the difference makers on offense, defense, and special teams. They will have to lead, and the Bulldogs will have to follow if they hope to upend Jackson. No Big plays. Force the Bears into long drives. Create TO’s, and capitalize. Pretty simple, ay? Jackson will have something to say about that.
So, who has the Bite this Friday night…Da Bears…or Da Bulldogs. From my perspective in the booth one of these teams is gong to bite down and consume a large quantity of computer points. Would you expect anything less on Friday Night?! Look forward to seeing your faces in the seats, and Mark, Kenny, Denny and myself will see y’all On the Radio!!