Hit-and-Run Victim Back Home From Hospital

By Jim Michaels
September 29, 2023 11:00AM EDT
Courtesy Akron Children’s Hospital

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 4-year-old boy struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lexington Township is back home now.

Halo Manzanares-Waddle suffered a broken leg and broken collarbone in the incident Monday night.

He was treated initially at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital then at Akron Children’s Hospital.

His mother Amber on Channel 5 says she’s just happy her son is alive.

She wonders how someone could hit a child, then drive off.

The incident happened on Greenbower Street NE, just west of Route 225.

Amber says her son and a friend were playing in the driveway.

He ran into Greenbower Street NE and was struck, despite being warned to stay back.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier admits his department could use a little more information in the search for the hit-and-run vehicle.

