Hit-Skip Driver in Wheelchair Traffic Death Still Sought

Jim Michaels
Mar 10, 2022 @ 5:12am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Police Department continues looking for the driver who ran down a 66-year-old wheelchair-bound man.

Horace Jones of Canton was killed along Market Avenue N in Canton nearly one month ago.

His was the only fatal accident last month in Stark County, according to statistics released from the county sheriff’s Safe Communities organization.

Stark County Safe Communities says that crash was one of 595 last month, most minor.

But there were 25 OVI-related accidents and 11 involving distracted driving.

Of the four traffic fatalities in the county for the year, three were killed in the city.

