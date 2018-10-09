Hlas Family Make it To Family Feud

Shana Hlas was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning. The family went to an audition at Kalahari in Sandusky earlier this year. And made it to a taping in LA afterwards.

In the case of the Hlas family of Norton, all graduates of The University of Akron, competing on Family Feud was a once-in-a-lifetime bonding experience.

Marketing themselves as the fun, lovable family from Northeast Ohio with children who never want to move out, the family team consisted of: Joe Hlas, father (Electronic Engineering Technology, ‘85), Shana Hlas, daughter (Marketing & Sales Management, ‘17), Joey Hlas, son (Electrical Engineering Technology, ‘17), Breanna Hlas, daughter (Biomedical Engineering, ‘17) and Matthew Hlas, son (Chemical Engineering, ‘20).

The family auditioned back in October 2017 at Kalahari Resort in Sandusky after submitting an application and fun audition tape. They participated in a mock round against other families and did so well that they were invited to complete the interview round.

After their tryout, the family was told to wait for a postcard in the mail and if they receive that, they would be in the active file to be called. A few weeks later they received an e-mail with a list of dates to choose from, and on March 9 they got a phone call from the show with details on the date to fly out to Los Angeles for the taping.

The Hlas family will make their on-air debut Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. on WOIO Cleveland 19. They aren’t giving any hints as to their success, but if successful, will also appear on the Oct. 18 episode.

