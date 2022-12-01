Hoban’s Lamar Sperling is Mr. Football

Just ahead of a State Title matchup with Toledo Central Catholic, Hoban’s Lamar Sperling has been named OHSAA’s Mr. Football.

The Senior running back has 3,511 rushing yards and 55 rushing touchdowns on the season, both school records. Sperling had a four touchdown performance with 279 rushing yards against Massillon in last week’s final four matchup. Take a look at Sperling’s highlights in the video at the bottom.

Sperling 5-foot-10-inches and 190 pounds, totaled 141 points in the statewide voting by OPSWA members. Sperling plans to attend Buffalo University and will play Football.

Be sure to listen to Sperling and the Hoban Knights tonight, as they try to finish the season with a State Title. 6:30 pre-game and 7:00 kick off on WHBC.