HOF Class of 2024 Enshrinement Speech Order Revealed

TEVE MCMICHAEL will see his Bronze Bust unveiled at his home Saturday, Aug. 3, as part of the Enshrinement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 presented by Visual Edge IT.

The Hall, broadcast partner ESPN and the McMichael family have arranged for the bust to arrive at McMichael’s house Saturday morning. Misty and Macy McMichael, Steve’s wife and daughter, respectively, will be on hand. They also will present Steve with his Gold Jacket created by Haggar.

Enshrinement of the Class of 2024, comprised of seven members that bring the total number of enshrinees to 378, will air nationally on ESPN and NFL Network. The ceremony will begin at noon.

DWIGHT FREENEY will be the first from this year’s class to unveil his bust and deliver his speech. The broadcast then will cut away from Canton to the McMichael home in suburban Chicago for his formal enshrinement. The order for the class is as follows:

DWIGHT FREENEY STEVE McMICHAEL RANDY GRADISHAR DEVIN HESTER PATRICK WILLIS JULIUS PEPPERS ANDRE JOHNSON

The Class of 2024 enshrinees have been prompted to keep their remarks to about 10 minutes each, similar to recent ceremonies.

Chris Berman will return as the master of ceremonies for the annual Enshrinement, a role he has served in for over two decades.

The presenters for each member of the Class of 2024, which were previously announced, are: