HOF Finalists, Sports ‘n Stuff!
On Tuesday, the modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame were announced as the Hall’s Selection Committee narrowed the list of 25 semifinalists that were announced back in November. Four of these players are : first time finalists…quarterback Peyton Manning, wide receiver Calvin Johnson, defensive back Charles Woodson and defensive end Jared Allen. To see the entire list, check out Whbc.com Kenny & JT show page.
The former Miss Earth New Zealand and medical student, Nela Zisser is now the world’s new record holder for eating chicken nuggets. In just 60 seconds she managed to gulp down a record 16 nuggets. She also has held records for downing 22 Big Macs in an hour and 27 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in 100 seconds. Congratulations! Either Joey Chestnut doesn’t like nuggets or it doesn’t pay as much as eating hot dogs at the Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest.
Dante Exum of the Cavaliers out 1 to 2 months with the Chisenhall. Cavs back in action tonight, second game in a row against the Orlando Magic. Cleveland is a 5-1/2 pt. Road dog and are now 4-3 on the young season.
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are reportedly DONE! That only took 7 years… SHOCKER! This would be Kim’s 3rd divorce. Apparently she doesn’t want to be First Lady! When you think about it, one of her what marriages only lasted 72 days so seven years must’ve been like an eternity for the 40 year old Kardashian.
Alabam Crimson Tide senior Devonta Smith became the first receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991. Smith joins Johnny Rodgers (1972 Neb.), Tim Brown (1987, ND) & Howard as the only wide receivers to win college football’s most prestigious award.
Rapper/entrepreneur Dr. Dre is currently being treated at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday. According to reports, he was rushed by ambulance directly to the ICU. At this point, the 55-year-old is described as “stable” and “lucid. Dre, the founder of “Beats by Dre.” Is in the middle of a heated divorce settlement from Nicole Young who is demanding more than $2million per month plus legal fees.
The latest name to make a major splash in the sports trading card market is Zion Williamson. Recently, a Williamson card sold for close to $100K, another edition first edition, The one-of-one Panini Flawless Logoman card is expected to shatter that number at auction. Goldin Auctions thinks this specific card would fetch in the neighborhood of $750K once it goes up for bids on January 11th.
Today in sports history
1976 – Ted Turner purchased the Atlanta Braves for $12 million dollars. Now their worth $1.8billion.
1994 – ice skater Nancy Kerrigan was attacked by the bodyguard of her rival Tonya Harding.
1998 – Barry Switzer resigned as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Chan Gailley coached the Cowboys for one year being replaced by Dave Campo.
Today in Music history
1975 – about two-thousand Led Zeppelin fans (waiting overnight inside the lobby of the Boston Garden for tickets to the group’s February 4th gig to go on sale) rioted, causing more than $50,000 in damages.
Celebrating Birthdays
Kate McKinnon is 37, “SNL”