HOF Opens Centennial Class of 2020 Locker Exhibit
The Centennial Class of 2020 Locker Exhibit opened today, showcasing artifacts from all 20 members of the Class of 2020: STEVE ATWATER, ISAAC BRUCE, HAROLD CARMICHAEL, JIMBO COVERT, BILL COWHER, BOBBY DILLON, CLIFF HARRIS, WINSTON HILL, STEVE HUTCHINSON, EDGERRIN JAMES, JIMMY JOHNSON, ALEX KARRAS, TROY POLAMALU, STEVE SABOL, DONNIE SHELL, DUKE SLATER, MAC SPEEDIE, ED SPRINKLE, PAUL TAGLIABUE and GEORGE YOUNG. The exhibit is located in the Interactive Area of the Museum and highlights significant milestones from the life and career of each enshrinee.
“These historic artifacts celebrate the momentous occasions in the careers of the Centennial Class of 2020 – on and off the gridiron,” Hall of Fame Curator Jason Aikens said. “The exhibit captures some of the top moments from these legends’ lives and is now available for fans to experience.”
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily throughout the summer. More information about planning a visit to the Hall can be found at www.ProFootballHOF.com/visit.
Among the featured artifacts are a variety of items from footballs, jerseys and warmups to awards, telegrams and film reels. The following is a sampling of the unique items on display in the new exhibit.
STEVE ATWATER
ISAAC BRUCE
Super Bowl XXXIV jersey, helmet and name plate (pictured right)
Memphis Tigers Football Champion of the Week plaque (pictured right)
Football from Bruce’s first career touchdown on Sept. 11, 1994 (pictured above)
HAROLD CARMICHAEL
Eagles warmup jacket and pants (pictured below)
Game-used high-top shoes (pictured below)
Football caught on Nov. 4m 1979 when Carmichael broke the record for consecutive games with a pass reception (106) (pictured below)
JIMBO COVERT
Super Bowl XX game football (pictured right)
1987 Madden Team plaque (pictured right)
Pro Bowl jersey (pictured right)
BILL COWHER
BOBBY DILLON
Telegram from Green Bay Packers notifying Dillon he had been drafted
1958 Pro Bowl plaque
Game-used football signed by Billy Howton, Kline Gilbert, Doug Atkins, Lou Creekmur, Yale Lary and Jack Christiansen
CLIFF HARRIS
WINSTON HILL
Hill’s mother’s replica Super Bowl III ring
Game-used Spot-Bilt cleats
Hill’s Prairie View tennis tournament trophy
STEVE HUTCHINSON
Super Bowl XL jersey and helmet
Knee brace and lucky socks
Game ball from Adrian Peterson’s single-game rushing record on Nov. 4, 2007 (Hutchinson blocked for Peterson)
EDGERRIN JAMES
2006 Pro Bowl pants, jersey and shoes
James’ 2008 NFC Championship ring
Football carried by James when he reached 15,000 career yards on Sept. 14, 2008 when the Arizona Cardinals defeated the Miami Dolphins
JIMMY JOHNSON
Commemorative football honoring his first NFL victory
Johnson’s Draft Board Value Chart
Game ball from Super Bowl XXVIII
ALEX KARRAS
1960s Detroit Lions sideline sweater
Black and white picture of a scene with Karras in the movie Against All Odds.
Mother of the Year plaque and football – an award given to Karras’ mother by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the 1960s
TROY POLAMALU
2003 NFL Draft Card when the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him 16th overall
Super Bowl XL and XLIII programs
Super Bowl XLIII commemorative football signed by members of the Steelers
STEVE SABOL
DONNIE SHELL
Bible used during playing career with his favorite scriptures – Psalm 138 and 139 – marked (pictured right)
1975 Steelers Loving Cup (pictured right)
Football picked off by Shell for his second interception of the 1978 season (pictured right)
DUKE SLATER
Game-worn Chicago Cardinals jersey (pictured right)
1920s shoulder pads (pictured right)
Signed copy of Slater’s autobiography Slate of Iowa (pictured right)
MAC SPEEDIE
ED SPRINKLE
Sideline jacket presented at his retirement
Sports cartoon of Sprinkle
Football signed by the 1946 Chicago Bears
PAUL TAGLIABUE
Fire Department New York Football National Champs baseball cap given to Tagliabue following 9/11
A piece of the Berlin Wall
Letter opener designed as a sword in a glass stone celebrating the legal victory over the USFL
GEORGE YOUNG
Super Bowl XXV football, notebook, pen and metal button
Super Bowl XXI MVP Phil Simms football. Simms was Young’s first draft pick as Giants GM
Giants Super Bowl XXI button
All 20 members of the Centennial Class of 2020 will be enshrined into the Hall on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. To learn more about “Twice the Fun in ’21,” visit www.ProFootballHOF.com/enshrinement/.