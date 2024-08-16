News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

HOF Village: Shula’s to Transition to Village-Operated Eatery

By Jim Michaels
August 16, 2024 9:20AM EDT
Courtesy Hall of Fame Village

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There will still be a top-shelf restaurant in the Hall of Fame Village, but it won’t be the Don Shula’s American Kitchen.

The Village company in a statement says the two parties are ending their partnership, with the Village ultimately managing the space and a new restaurant concept there.

They say it will be a smooth transition.

Don Shula’s opened last March.

It was seen as a top draw for the group of six businesses now there.

No word on what that concept will look like.

