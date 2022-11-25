HOF Village With Holiday Fun With ‘Winter Blitz’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re hearing about all the new facilities at the Hall of Fame Village.

But good old Tom Benson Stadium is the centerpiece for the Village’s “Winter Blitz” December 10 through January 16.

There’s a Touchdown Tube Hill that’ll be up at the west end of the stadium, while football-related activities take over the east end of the field, like trying to kick a field goal.

Village Executive VP Vic Gregovits tells our Pam Cook that the tube hill starts above the seats in the west end, goes through the goal posts, and ends on the 20 yard line.

Tube sledding tickets are $10 in advance and on sale now.

The “blitz” begins on Saturday December 10 with a 5K race and ends with fireworks.

There are a number of special events like Friday happy hours for the adults, a Vendor Village, and more.