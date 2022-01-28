      Weather Alert

HOFV: Deal With Firm to Provide Sports Gaming Mobile App at Hall of Fame Village

Jim Michaels
Jan 28, 2022 @ 6:55am
Artist's rendering of Hall of Fame Village (Courtesy Pro Football Hall of Fame Village)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Sports betting in Ohio may be many months away yet.

But the Hall of Fame Village has lined up its partner for the mobile app part of the business.

The under-construction Canton resort has signed a 10-year deal with Genesis Global, a worldwide gaming operator based on the Mediterranean island of Malta.

Back in December, they announced a deal with Rush Street Interactive to provide a physical gambling location in the Village complex.

