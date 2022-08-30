HOFV Seeks Reverse Stock Split
Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village (Courtesy HOF Village)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Hall of Fame Village wants to make its stock price more attractive, so the company is asking shareholders for permission to do a reverse stock split.
The move would turn 10 shares into one, for example.
the Plain Dealer says the possibilities go from 10-to-1 to 25-to-1.
Shareholders would own the same percentage of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ notified the Village in May that it could be delisted from the exchange for a stock price below a dollar.
The stock was at a dollar Friday, but then dropped below that.