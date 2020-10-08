HOFV: Shula’s to be Prime Tenant in Retail Promenade in Village
Courtesy Hall of Fame Village
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He was from northeast Ohio, so it seems appropriate that his name is part of it.
A Don Shula’s Restaurant will be a prime tenant in the retail promenade that’s part of phase two of the Hall of Fame Village by Johnson Controls project.
It will be different than the typical Shula’s Steakhouse.
They’re calling it “casual fine dining”.
The promenade is to be built north of the Constellation Center for Excellence.
They hope to be open in late 2021.
Don Shula was born and grew up in Lake County, and nearly took a teaching job at the old Lincoln High School in Canton before joining the Browns as a defensive back.