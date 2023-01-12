HOFV Stock Stays on NASDAQ, Seeing Some Gains

Courtesy Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls

CANTON, Ohio )News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears the Hall of Fame Village’s reverse stock split is paying “dividends”.

The HOFV stock closed Wednesday at $14.16 a share on the NASDAQ exchange.

That’s a 67-percent increase from December 27.

That’s the day the 22-shares-for-one reverse split took place.

The stock had been trading at under a dollar for much of the year last year and could have been delisted.

Village President and CEO Michael Crawford blames the economy for the stock languishing much of the year.