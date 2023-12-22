News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Holiday Accident Reporting Period Underway

By Jim Michaels
December 22, 2023 9:40AM EST
Courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol hopes to keep traffic fatalities at a minimum during the Christmas holiday period.

The reporting period started at midnight on Friday morning and goes through Christmas night.

It was also a four-day reporting period for Christmas 2022, during which 12 people were killed on the state’s highways.

The governor in a statement says it’s simply about wearing a seatbelt and not driving impaired.

The State Highway Patrol asks that partygoers designate a sober driver.

