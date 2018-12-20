Holiday Hoops at the House

The Hectic Holiday Rush is in the Final Furlong with those shopping days to Christmas rapidly dwindling away. You need a break from the traffic, the shoppers, and the stress of the holiday! How about some Holiday Hoops this Saturday night at the Fieldhouse. Iggy rolls into town to battle the McKinley Bulldogs. As always, it will be an intense matchup!

Mckinley is coming off a win against the short handedLouisville Leopard squad that went into the contest without 2 starters. However, an impressive win for Mckinley who drained 11 – 3 pointers, and just as impressive, forced 15 Turnovers that put another game in the win column for the Bulldogs.

Ignatius brings good size and athleticism into Saturday’s match-up. The Wildcats came out of the gates 3 – 0, but just suffered their first loss in O.T to Solon 77-71.

So, the Pups would like to Wrap Up a Win on Saturday Night! From my Perspective In The Booth….nothing like a little Holiday Hoops at the House!

You can all the action LIVE on 1480 WHBC, and streaming LIVE on whbcsports.com