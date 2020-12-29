      Weather Alert

Holiday Traffic Fatality Count: 9 Dead in Ohio

Jim Michaels
Dec 29, 2020 @ 4:23am
WHBC News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state patrol says nine people were killed in crashes along Ohio’s highways over the four-day Christmas weekend.

Six of the nine were not wearing seat belts.

A 43-year-old unidentified man was killed Sunday night in the construction zone on Eastbound I-76 in Norton.

The state patrol says he hit several traffic cones before slamming into a concrete barrier.

And two of the dead were Ohio University students whose car slid off an icy Athens street into a nearby creek.

The patrol also took 142 impaired drivers off the road.

