Holmes Aid Organization: Two of 17 Haiti Hostages Freed, Are OK
Christian Aid Ministries in Berlin, Ohio is seen here on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A group of 17 missionaries including children has been kidnapped by a gang in Haiti, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. The message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said the missionaries were on their way home from building an orphanage. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
BERLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two of the 17 missionaries held captive for over a month in Haiti have been freed.
That’s according to the Holmes County-based organization they are associated with.
The statement from Christian Aid Ministries indicates they cannot identify those freed or provide any other information.
The group has not given out much if any personal info on the 17.
The criminal gang holding them had been asking for ransom money.
The two freed people are said to be safe and in good spirits.