Holmes Man Loses $1.3 Million in Crypto Scheme

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A New York man faces federal money laundering charges, accused of ripping off a Holmes County man for $1.3 million.

The FBI says Lin Kai met the 68-year-old in a parking lot in Mount Vernon and took five bags of cash amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The last time, he was arrested.

The victim was able to view the money growing in a cryptocurrency account, but it wasn’t real.

Kai claims he doesn’t know who he was working for, but he made $2000 for every cash pickup.