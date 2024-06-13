News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Holmes Sheriff: 12-Year-Old Hospitalized After Gun Accidentally Fires

By Jim Michaels
June 13, 2024 8:45AM EDT
CLARK TWP., HOLMES CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An accidental shooting has a 12-year-old boy hospitalized.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says the youngster who has a Stone Creek address was conscious and alert after the incident Tuesday afternoon.

He was flown to Akron Children’s Hospital.

The sheriff says it happened in the southeast part of the county when a rifle being transported on a four-wheeler in a farm field fell to the ground and fired.

The bullet went through the child’s chest and shoulder.

The investigation continues.

