Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Causes Accident, Takes Own Life
August 23, 2022 4:45AM EDT
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office believes a Lawrence Township man intentionally drove left of center on Route 241 outside of Millersburg on Sunday.
Deputies say he caused that accident just before using a gun to take his life.
They say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth was driving a pickup truck when he slammed into the Jeep Wrangler.
That 31-year-old female driver was fortunate to suffer just minor injuries.
Ellsworth was dead at the scene.
No word on if the two drivers might have known one another.