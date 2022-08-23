News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Causes Accident, Takes Own Life

By Jim Michaels
August 23, 2022 4:45AM EDT
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office believes a Lawrence Township man intentionally drove left of center on Route 241 outside of Millersburg on Sunday.

Deputies say he caused that accident just before using a gun to take his life.

They say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth was driving a pickup truck when he slammed into the Jeep Wrangler.

That 31-year-old female driver was fortunate to suffer just minor injuries.

Ellsworth was dead at the scene.

No word on if the two drivers might have known one another.

