Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Intentionally Caused ‘Accident’

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no accident.

Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth of Lawrence Township purposely drove head on into his former girlfriend’s vehicle on Route 241 just outside of Millersburg on Sunday.

Witnesses say he then walked up to the young woman’s vehicle and shot himself in the head.

Reports indicate the couple had recently broken up.

The victim was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

For mental health issues, the new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number is 9-8-8.