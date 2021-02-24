      Weather Alert

Home Looks to be Total Loss in Osnaburg Fire

Jim Michaels
Feb 24, 2021 @ 5:27am
WHBC News

OSNABURG TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A stubborn house fire looks to be a total loss just south of East Canton in Osnaburg Township on Monday.

An Osnaburg Township Fire Department spokesperson says the fire in the area of 2800 Indian Run Avenue SE started in what appears to be an improperly installed wood burner in the basement.

Flames traveled quickly though the wood walls to the second floor and were difficult to reach.

The family on that second floor got out OK.

There was one minor injury when a firefighter slipped on the ice.

