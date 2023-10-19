Home Sales Fell Again In September

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell for the fourth month in a row in September, held back by surging mortgage rates and a thin supply of properties on the market.

Existing home sales fell 2% last month from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.96 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.

That’s just above the 3.9 million unit pace that economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

Sales sank 15.4% compared with the same month last year.

The national median sales price rose 2.8% from September last year to $394,300. It slipped 3.1% from August.