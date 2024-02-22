News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Home Sales Rose In January

By News Desk
February 22, 2024 12:48PM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in January as homebuyers seized upon easing mortgage rates and a modest pickup in properties on the market.

Existing home sales rose 3.1% last month from December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.

That’s the strongest sales pace since August.

The modest sales increase is an encouraging start for the housing market, which has been mired in a slump the past two years.

Sales fell 1.7% compared with January last year, however.

Existing home sales sank to a nearly 30-year low last year, tumbling 18.7% from 2022.

