Busy weekend coming up as the Heritage Continues On the Hardwood as 1480 WHBC in On the Road to Hoover on Friday Night and at The House on Saturday Night

First Up….North Canton will host the Lake Blue Streaks. Home court advantage for the Vikings? Well….they came out of the gates winning 2 games at home…since then they are 1 – 2. Home Court advantage has been hard to come by in the Fed this year with any team on any given night capable of coming away with a win. The challenge for the Vikings will be a Lake team that is off 2 consecutive losses. Rock ‘em Blue will be hungry, but Hoover is more than capable of holding their own. Sincere Harris is back…coming off a huge game in an OT win vs Glenoak…but they have lost 3 of their last 4. Big test on Friday Night.

Saturday Night it’s McKinley – Massillon at the Fieldhouse. Home Sweet Home at the Fieldhouse for the Bulldogs just hasn’t happened this year. Their only win at home was 12/22 vs St Ignatius. Overall they are 1 – 5 at the House this season. Not a number with which the Pups are familiar. It will be a huge challenge vs the Tigers. Massillon is 5 – 6 overall….being outscored by a 65 – 58 clip. However, they are rolling into the Fieldhouse on a winning 4 of their last 5. Confidence can always put a dent in the Home Court.

Another Frigid Weekend coming up in Stark County. From my perspective In the Booth….we have a couple of Heated battles to take off the chill! Tip off for both games at 7:30 LIVE on 1480 WHBC and streaming LIVE on whbcsports.com and whbc.com. Denny Kinkead and yours truly with the call. See y’all On the Radio!!