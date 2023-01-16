Homeless Man Faces 16 Charges in Alliance Incident

Jason Krach (Stark County jail)

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 46-year-old man listed as homeless and previously with a Massillon address faces kidnapping and other charges in Alliance.

They say Jason Krach used a knife to force a female driver and another person in a car to continue driving, despite a police pursuit, according to Alliance police.

They say Jason Krach had just stolen nearly a thousand dollars in merchandise from the Family Farm and Home store in the 1300 block of East State Street last Friday night.

The vehicle was eventually involved in an accident.

Here are all the charges Krach faces:

2905.01(A)(2) – KIDNAPPING – 2905.01(A)(2)

2905.01(A)(2) – KIDNAPPING – 2905.01(A)(2)

2921.331 – FAILURE TO COMPLY W/ORDER OF POLICE – 2921.331

2903.21 – AGGRAVATED MENACING

2903.21 – AGGRAVATED MENACING

2913.02 – THEFT

2923.24 – POSSESSION OF CRIMINAL TOOLS

2925.14 – ILLEGAL USE OR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

2913.02 – THEFT

2913.02 – THEFT

2911.21 – CRIMINAL TRESPASS

2911.21 – CRIMINAL TRESPASS

2913.02 – THEFT

2925.11 – POSSESSION OF COCAINE

2925.14 – ILLEGAL USE OR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

4510.037 – DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION 12 POINTS

Source: Stark County Clerk of Courts.

The driver though a crime victim herself is also charged with complicity to commit theft.