Homeless Man Faces 16 Charges in Alliance Incident
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 46-year-old man listed as homeless and previously with a Massillon address faces kidnapping and other charges in Alliance.
They say Jason Krach used a knife to force a female driver and another person in a car to continue driving, despite a police pursuit, according to Alliance police.
They say Jason Krach had just stolen nearly a thousand dollars in merchandise from the Family Farm and Home store in the 1300 block of East State Street last Friday night.
The vehicle was eventually involved in an accident.
Here are all the charges Krach faces:
2905.01(A)(2) – KIDNAPPING – 2905.01(A)(2)
2905.01(A)(2) – KIDNAPPING – 2905.01(A)(2)
2921.331 – FAILURE TO COMPLY W/ORDER OF POLICE – 2921.331
2903.21 – AGGRAVATED MENACING
2903.21 – AGGRAVATED MENACING
2913.02 – THEFT
2923.24 – POSSESSION OF CRIMINAL TOOLS
2925.14 – ILLEGAL USE OR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
2913.02 – THEFT
2913.02 – THEFT
2911.21 – CRIMINAL TRESPASS
2911.21 – CRIMINAL TRESPASS
2913.02 – THEFT
2925.11 – POSSESSION OF COCAINE
2925.14 – ILLEGAL USE OR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
4510.037 – DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION 12 POINTS
Source: Stark County Clerk of Courts.
The driver though a crime victim herself is also charged with complicity to commit theft.