Homeless Shelter Nearly Out Of Money

(WHBC) – A homeless shelter in Tuscarawas County is almost out of money.

“Our reserves are down to just about nothing,” said Jack Ream, president of the Friends of the Homeless of Tuscarawas County.

He says their state grant still hasn’t been processed, and donations from the public are keeping their doors open.

“The community here has supported us very well for 13 years, and I have no reason to feel that they won’t continue to.”

The Ohio Development Services Agency says the two-year $217,000 grant is being processed, but couldn’t give an estimate on when the shelter will have the money in hand.

Ream says the shelter is currently helping 40 people, including children.

Click here to help the shelter with donations of money or supplies.