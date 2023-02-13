Homeowners, Businesses Can Help During Peak Electricity Use

Courtesy PJM Interconnection

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AEP Ohio and Ohio Edison work to distribute electricity to your home and business.

They also work to curtail some of that usage at peak times as part of a Demand Response Program.

Peak demand is reached during hot summer weather or even during the recent Christmas cold snap.

The utilities present a list of customers willing to power down and run a generator, for example.

That gives the regional power grid organization PJM Interconnection a better idea of where to distribute the power they have.

PJM oversees the power grid in 13 states including Ohio

Interested homeowners and businesses should contact their utility.