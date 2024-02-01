Homes Around Republic Steel to be Cleaned Starting in April

Homes in the area of the now shuttered Republic Steel Plant in Canton will soon be getting a good cleaning for free.

The City of Canton and the City Health Department are announcing the establishment of the Republic Canton Community Fund from the air pollution case against Republic Steel. The $300,000 is to be used for cleaning of residences in the are of the plant.

The intent of the Republic Canton Community Fund is to address the dust accumulation and staining on residential properties from Republic Steel’s operations during years 2017 through 2023 per the court order. Based on air pollution complaints and air monitoring data for that time period, properties south and east of Republic Steel were those most impacted.

The designated area for use of the Republic Canton Community Fund has been determined to be a residential area south of Republic Steel bordered by 8th Street NE, Marietta Avenue NE, Tuscarawas St. E. and Gobel Avenue NE; and a residential area east of Republic Steel close to the intersection of Trump Avenue NE and Georgetown Road NE.

Moving forward, the City of Canton and CCPH will solicit bids from contractors to perform exterior cleaning services for residences in the designated areas. These services will be performed between April and October 2024. All residents in the designated areas will receive a letter describing how to schedule the free service after a contractor is secured. If funds remain after the exterior cleaning program has concluded, the community in the designated areas will be contacted to help decide use of the remaining funds.

A map of the designated area is available at: www.cantonhealth.org. If you have any questions about the Republic Canton Community Fund Program, please contact Terri Dzienis, Air Pollution Control Director, at 330-438-4640.