Homeworth Man Enters Plea in Accident Where Victim is Killed Inside Her Home

Jim Michaels
Dec 13, 2021 @ 5:00am
(Jesse Naul)

LISBON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Columbiana County man accused of driving drunk and killing an Alliance-area woman has entered a guilty plea and will be sentenced later.

21-year-old Joseph Matz of Homeworth pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide last week.

He’s expected to get seven to ten years prison time in March.

41-year-old Jennifer Moreland was inside her Knox School Road home in Knox Township back in January when prosecutors say Matz drove off the road and into the house.

Her 41-year-old husband Joshua was injured.

Their two children were in the house, but were not injured.

Matz reportedly had alcohol and marijuana in his system at the time.

