AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 33-year-old man is dead in Akron, and a 21-year-old city man is jailed on murder charges.

The victim was found Friday night with several gunshot wounds on Beardsley Street.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Thomas Ellis III was located nearby and arrested.

Akron police say they have an admission and possibly the murder weapon.