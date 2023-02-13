Homicide Charges Dropped in 2022 Canton Shooting Death
February 13, 2023 4:55AM EST
(Jesse Naul) Alpha Images Library
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton teenager has been sentenced to three years of intensive probation in the shooting death of another Canton man last April.
18-year-old Anthony Hinton pleaded guilty to a greatly reduced charge last week in the killing of 26-year-old Dajuan Wheat of Canton along Gilbert Circle NE.
Hinton of Canton entered a plea to a felony ‘carrying a concealed weapon” charge.
Video surfaced of Wheat carrying a gun before the altercation with Hinton occurred.